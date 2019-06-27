Romania’s Halep-Olaru duo advances to 2019 Eastbourne tournament doubles semis



Romanian duo Simona Halep and Raluca Olaru qualified for the doubles semis of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne (WTA) - 2019 Eastbourne - Great Britain, with prizes worth 998,712 US dollars, after defeating the pair made up of Alicja Rosolska (Poland)/Zhaoxuan Yang (China), with a score of 2-6, 6-0, 10-5. The Romanian nationals managed to win the event in 61 minutes. Halep and Olaru secured a cheque worth 15,925 US dollars and 185 WTA doubles points. In the semis, they will play against the pair made up of Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (the US). On Wednesday, Halep also defeated Slovenian Polona Hercog in the round of 16, with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)