Ford Brings New Puma to Craiova



The first Puma vehicles have already been assembled in Craiova and the assembly line of the new SUV that joined the EcoSport at that plant has already been tested and is now waiting for the official start of production. Ford Brings New Puma to Craiova.The first Puma vehicles have already been assembled in Craiova and the assembly line of the new SUV that joined the EcoSport at that plant has already been tested and is now waiting for the official start of production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]