Leaders of emerging political group urge Romanian ooposition to agree on responsible government starting 2020
Jun 27, 2019
The leaders of a new political alliance which fared well in recent EP elections in Romania have issued an open letter urging opposition parties to join a deal "to prepare a responsible government in 2020". The call by Dacian Ciolos - who has just been chosen leader of the new Renew Europe group in the European Parliament - and Dan Barna comes as Romania prepares for a long run of elections.
[Read the article in HotNews]