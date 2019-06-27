 
June 27, 2019

DefMin Les reiterates importance of allied unity and indivisibility at NATO defence ministers’ meeting
Jun 27, 2019

Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les reiterated the importance of allied unity and indivisibility "as fundamental prerequisites in building the coherent response to the current challenges," at the meeting of the ministers of defence from NATO member states, held in Brussels. On the first day of the meeting, the two working sessions "focused on the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence position, namely on the modifications and implications for the organisation in what concerns the developments regarding the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)," reads a release on Thursday of the Ministry of National Defence. Thus, Minister Les "reiterated the importance of allied unity and indivisibility, as fundamental prerequisites in building the coherent response to the current challenges." "The last series of consultations held at a working dinner that enjoyed the participation of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, as well as the representatives of Sweden and Finland, focused on the impact of the development of such disruptive technologies on collective security, as well as on aspects related to the NATO-EU cooperation in the defence field. In this context, the allied ministers presented national initiatives in the innovation field and debated on the challenges generated by them at the NATO policies level," reads the same release. The Romanian official underscored that the national investments as well as collaborative projects at allied level "must become an important space for cooperation between the European Union and NATO." AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

