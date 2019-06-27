Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% in May
Jun 27, 2019
Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% in May.
Private lending in Romania grew a slight 0.4% (-0.1% in real terms) in May compared with April, to RON257.539 billion, central bank data showed Thursday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
UDMR informs Council of Europe on law violations at Valea UzuluiThe president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor and the leader of the UDMR Group in the Chamber of Deputies Korodi Attila have informed through an official letter to the President and the Vice Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (...)