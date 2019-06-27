Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% in May



Private lending in Romania grew a slight 0.4% (-0.1% in real terms) in May compared with April, to RON257.539 billion, central bank data showed Thursday. Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% in May.Private lending in Romania grew a slight 0.4% (-0.1% in real terms) in May compared with April, to RON257.539 billion, central bank data showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]