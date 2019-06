Leroy Merlin: DIY Market in Romania Has Potential to Double to EUR8B



The do-it-yourself retail market put at EUR4 billion has the potential to easily double in the next few years, believes Frederic Lamy, CEO of DIY retailer Leroy Merlin Romania.