Early Game Ventures Invests In Watto Network Of Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Stations



Romanian company Watto Stations (www.watto.eu), which is building a regional network of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations, has announced a funding round run by venture capital fund Early Game Ventures.