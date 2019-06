Online Watch Retailer WatchShop.ro Opens Its First Physical Store, Within AFI Cotroceni Shopping Mall



WatchShop.ro, an online store selling original watches, has entered a new business line by opening its first physical store, within AFI Cotroceni shoppig mall in capital Bucharest, following an investment of EUR35,000.