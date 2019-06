MedLife CEO Sells 1% of Company for RON7.2M



Mihail Marcu, CEO and the biggest shareholder of MedLife, the leading private healthcare provider in Romania, sold on 221,400 shares in the company on June 24 at an average price of RON32.5 per share.