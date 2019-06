Kaufland Reopens Store In Vatra Dornei Under New Format



German-held retailer Kaufland, a leading player on the Romanian food trade market by turnover, has reopened its store in Vatra Dornei on Thursday (June 27), the only hypermarket in the town, under a new, expanded format. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]