SNIPPETS Steps taken in wake of May 26 EP elections, referendum vote. Also - Romanians and their struggles sewage connectivity, Yango in Romania and new 5G moves



Moves were made by the President, the Constitutional Court and the Parliament on Thursday to fix things in the wake of troubled EP elections and voting in a referendum on Romanian Justice on May 26. Also today, news of low connectivity to sewage systems in many parts of Romania accompany news of new 5G and ridesharing initiatives. SNIPPETS Steps taken in wake of May 26 EP elections, referendum vote. Also - Romanians and their struggles sewage connectivity, Yango in Romania and new 5G moves.Moves were made by the President, the Constitutional Court and the Parliament on Thursday to fix things in the wake of troubled EP elections and voting in a referendum on Romanian Justice on May 26. Also today, news of low connectivity to sewage systems in many parts of Romania accompany news of new 5G and ridesharing initiatives. [Read the article in HotNews]