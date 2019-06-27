UDMR informs Council of Europe on law violations at Valea Uzului



The president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor and the leader of the UDMR Group in the Chamber of Deputies Korodi Attila have informed through an official letter to the President and the Vice Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the political groups of the Council of Europe and the national delegations' leaders of the European Union's Member States on the law violations that occurred at the Military Cemetery in Valea Uzului, a release by the UDMR sent to AGERPRES informs. During the plenary session of the PACE of June 24 - 28, the UDMR drew the international partners' attention over "the aspects of minority rights' violation in the case of the Valea Uzului events." Korodi Attila said that although Romania is always praising itself as an example in the management of the national minorities' situation, this is not the reality perceived by the Hungarian community of Romania," the release informs. "Even now, Romania sees the minorities living here as a risk factor to its national security, a reason why the country's laws are enforced with a double-standard in our case: a series of law violations that occurred in the Valea Uzului cemetery, moreover the series of violations is continued exactly by the state authorities which keep on ignoring the country's laws. The Hungarians of Transylvania only want the law be applied equally to all, when the Hungarian community's rights, dignity, image are harmed," Korodi Attila said in Strasbourg. He also presented the summary of the letter where the Valea Uzului situation is described and which was added to some photo and video stuff on the June 6 events, the UDMR release adds. Among several localities at the border of the counties of Harghita and Bacau claims exist on the administrative frontier, the best known case being the one of the heroes cemetery of Valea Uzului, of which the Harghita County's Sanmartin Town Hall says it belongs to it, whilst the Bacau County's Darmanesti Town Hall says it is on its public domain. On June 6, a few hundreds of people of the Hungarian minority clustered in a human chain around the Valea Uzului heroes cemetery so to hinder the Romanians access there, but the latter ones forced themselves in.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

