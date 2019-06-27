PSD National Executive Committee meeting on Friday to validate bids for party’s leadership positions



The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will meet on Friday to validate the bids for the party’s leadership positions - chairman, executive chairman, and secretary general, but also to set the agenda for the extraordinary Congress due on Saturday, party sources said. The PSD National Executive Committee will also discuss changes to the party’s political program, updating the governing program, the changes to the party’s statute, and possibly about the PSD presidential candidate, who will however be decided at another congress, after several opinion polls on the party members who want to run for president are conducted. The PSD chairman, the executive chairman and the secretary-general will be elected at the extraordinary Congress on Saturday. Vying for the party’s chairmanship are Viorica Dancila, Serban Nicolae, Liviu Plesoianu, Ecaterina Andronescu, Ilie Rotaru and Catalin Stochita. Daniel Suciu, Daniel Florea, Eugen Teodorovici and Sorin Bota are running for executive chairman. Bidding for the position of general secretary are Mihai Fifor, Codrin Stefanescu, Gabriel Petrea, Rodica Nassar, Marius Dunca and Felix Stroe.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) PSD National Executive Committee meeting on Friday to validate bids for party’s leadership positions.The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will meet on Friday to validate the bids for the party’s leadership positions - chairman, executive chairman, and secretary general, but also to set the agenda for the extraordinary Congress due on Saturday, party sources said. The PSD National Executive Committee will also discuss changes to the party’s political program, updating the governing program, the changes to the party’s statute, and possibly about the PSD presidential candidate, who will however be decided at another congress, after several opinion polls on the party members who want to run for president are conducted. The PSD chairman, the executive chairman and the secretary-general will be elected at the extraordinary Congress on Saturday. Vying for the party’s chairmanship are Viorica Dancila, Serban Nicolae, Liviu Plesoianu, Ecaterina Andronescu, Ilie Rotaru and Catalin Stochita. Daniel Suciu, Daniel Florea, Eugen Teodorovici and Sorin Bota are running for executive chairman. Bidding for the position of general secretary are Mihai Fifor, Codrin Stefanescu, Gabriel Petrea, Rodica Nassar, Marius Dunca and Felix Stroe.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]