 
Romaniapress.com

June 27, 2019

Iohannis:Referendum validation by CCR compels parliamentary political forces to promptly transpose citizens’ will into law
Jun 27, 2019

Iohannis:Referendum validation by CCR compels parliamentary political forces to promptly transpose citizens’ will into law.
President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to validate the results of the May 26 referendum, emphasizing that this compels all the parliamentary political forces to promptly implement what the citizens have decided, the Presidential Administration said in a release. "President Klaus Iohannis is calling on Parliament to swiftly transpose into law all the provisions set forth in the National Political Agreement he initiated, so that the sovereign will of the Romanian citizens in favor of the rule of law and against changes that could affect the independence of the judiciary, as firmly and unequivocally expressed at the referendum, is respected," the cited source said. "The massive popular vote for a European and democratic Romania, where justice must stay independent, was a drastic sanction against all attempts to modify criminal legislation and allow corrupt politicians escape the rigor of the law. At the same time, the citizens have clearly conveyed to the current government the message that it should immediately give up the abusive practice of legislating via emergency ordinances," the release goes on. The head of state also notes that on May 26 the citizens have categorically rejected "demagoguery and the anti-European and anti-justice rhetoric advocated by the PSD-ALDE" coalition. According to the President, the ruling coalition, which refused to sign the National Political Agreement Consolidating Romania’s European Course, must "stop defying the Romanians, by ignoring the options clearly expressed at the referendum validated by the Constitutional Court of Romania."AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​KEY STORIES TODAY Romania Under 21 match against Germany claims all interest Romania&#39;s Under 21 national team was defeated by Germany 4-2 in the semifinals of the Euro 2019, but this by itself was a result Romanian football fans were yearning for a quater of a century.

OPINION ​​Romania Under 21 ends Euro 2019 run in semifinals with 4-2 loss against Germany: tears that may precede smiles Romania Under 21 concluded its splendid run at Euro 2019 in the semifinals match against Germany - in itself an Utopian dream just weeks before. Germany proved stronger eventually, defeating Romania 4-2, and its now up to all those involved with the football phenomenon to integrate the young (...)

PSD National Executive Committee meeting on Friday to validate bids for party's leadership positions The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will meet on Friday to validate the bids for the party&#39;s leadership positions - chairman, executive chairman, and secretary general, but also to set the agenda for the extraordinary Congress due on Saturday, party (...)

Antitrust Body Looks into Euroins Insurance Group Takeover of Ergo Asigurari Romania's antitrust body said Thursday it was looking into the acquisition of insurance companies Ergo Asigurari de Viata SA and Ergo by Euroins Insurance Group AD.

UDMR informs Council of Europe on law violations at Valea Uzului The president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor and the leader of the UDMR Group in the Chamber of Deputies Korodi Attila have informed through an official letter to the President and the Vice Presidents of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (...)

SNIPPETS Steps taken in wake of May 26 EP elections, referendum vote. Also - Romanians and their struggles sewage connectivity, Yango in Romania and new 5G moves Moves were made by the President, the Constitutional Court and the Parliament on Thursday to fix things in the wake of troubled EP elections and voting in a referendum on Romanian Justice on May 26. Also today, news of low connectivity to sewage systems in many parts of Romania accompany news (...)

Early Game Ventures Invests In Watto Network Of Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Romanian company Watto Stations (www.watto.eu), which is building a regional network of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations, has announced a funding round run by venture capital fund Early Game Ventures.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |