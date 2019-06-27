Iohannis:Referendum validation by CCR compels parliamentary political forces to promptly transpose citizens’ will into law



President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to validate the results of the May 26 referendum, emphasizing that this compels all the parliamentary political forces to promptly implement what the citizens have decided, the Presidential Administration said in a release. "President Klaus Iohannis is calling on Parliament to swiftly transpose into law all the provisions set forth in the National Political Agreement he initiated, so that the sovereign will of the Romanian citizens in favor of the rule of law and against changes that could affect the independence of the judiciary, as firmly and unequivocally expressed at the referendum, is respected," the cited source said. "The massive popular vote for a European and democratic Romania, where justice must stay independent, was a drastic sanction against all attempts to modify criminal legislation and allow corrupt politicians escape the rigor of the law. At the same time, the citizens have clearly conveyed to the current government the message that it should immediately give up the abusive practice of legislating via emergency ordinances," the release goes on. The head of state also notes that on May 26 the citizens have categorically rejected "demagoguery and the anti-European and anti-justice rhetoric advocated by the PSD-ALDE" coalition. According to the President, the ruling coalition, which refused to sign the National Political Agreement Consolidating Romania's European Course, must "stop defying the Romanians, by ignoring the options clearly expressed at the referendum validated by the Constitutional Court of Romania."AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]