OPINION ​​Romania Under 21 ends Euro 2019 run in semifinals with 4-2 loss against Germany: tears that may precede smiles



Romania Under 21 concluded its splendid run at Euro 2019 in the semifinals match against Germany - in itself an Utopian dream just weeks before. Germany proved stronger eventually, defeating Romania 4-2, and its now up to all those involved with the football phenomenon to integrate the young boys so that the Romania's national to be a real deal.