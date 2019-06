FMCG Producers and Wholesalers Bet on Retail Operations



Niche retail operations of their own is the latest bet of the fast-moving consumer goods sector companies, which want separate exposure for their brands without competition from other manufacturers and importers. This way they can increase awareness for their brands and ensure customer (...) FMCG Producers and Wholesalers Bet on Retail Operations.Niche retail operations of their own is the latest bet of the fast-moving consumer goods sector companies, which want separate exposure for their brands without competition from other manufacturers and importers. This way they can increase awareness for their brands and ensure customer (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]