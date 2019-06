Builder Petcu Construct Sees Revenue Up 13% To RON70M in 2018



Construction company Petcu Construct saw growth in revenue to 70 million lei (EUR15 million) revenue, an increase of 13% on 2017. Profit stood at almost RON2 million, up from the less than RON100,000 the previous year.