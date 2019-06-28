Violent storms halt six trains, fell trees, damage overhead power lines in western Romania



Six trains are halted at railway stations after railway traffic has been suspended in the western part of Romania, between the stations of Caransebes and Orsova, where violent storms felled trees that damaged high voltage power line supplying the trains, bringing railway traffic to a halt, the National Railway Company CFR SA reported on Friday. Six trains were temporarily halted Friday morning in the stations of Poarta, Valisoara, Domasnea Cornea and Crusovat: IR 1693 (Bucuresti Nord - Timisoara), IR 1696 (Timisoara Nord - Bucuresti Nord), IR 1695 (Bucuresti Nord - Timisoara Nord ), R 9551 (Orsova - Crusovat), private trains 15594 (Arad - Constanta) and 15593 (Constanta-Arad). "Dozens of railway workers have been busy since last evening cutting felled trees and removing them from the railways and replacing the high voltage line that got damaged in several parts, between the Slatina Timis - Teregova stations. To ensure access of the intervention teams in the affected area, six passenger trains are stationed in the adjacent stations until the completion of the clearance and replacement of the overhead lines, for the re-tensioning of the overhead line," according to the CFR statement. Another area affected by the recent bad weather is the Lainici - Pietrele Albe railway section, from Targu Jiu to Pietrosani, where workers on Thursday night cleared the railways of the felled trees. Railway traffic reopened using diesel locomotives on the affected area. "The National Railway Company CFR SA wants to assure passengers that the railway teams of Timisoara and Craiova regions will continue to use all their intervention staff in the areas affected by the violent storms, so that railway traffic may resume under safe circumstances." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Tilica, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)