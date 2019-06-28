 
Romaniapress.com

June 28, 2019

Violent storms halt six trains, fell trees, damage overhead power lines in western Romania
Jun 28, 2019

Violent storms halt six trains, fell trees, damage overhead power lines in western Romania.
Six trains are halted at railway stations after railway traffic has been suspended in the western part of Romania, between the stations of Caransebes and Orsova, where violent storms felled trees that damaged high voltage power line supplying the trains, bringing railway traffic to a halt, the National Railway Company CFR SA reported on Friday. Six trains were temporarily halted Friday morning in the stations of Poarta, Valisoara, Domasnea Cornea and Crusovat: IR 1693 (Bucuresti Nord - Timisoara), IR 1696 (Timisoara Nord - Bucuresti Nord), IR 1695 (Bucuresti Nord - Timisoara Nord ), R 9551 (Orsova - Crusovat), private trains 15594 (Arad - Constanta) and 15593 (Constanta-Arad). "Dozens of railway workers have been busy since last evening cutting felled trees and removing them from the railways and replacing the high voltage line that got damaged in several parts, between the Slatina Timis - Teregova stations. To ensure access of the intervention teams in the affected area, six passenger trains are stationed in the adjacent stations until the completion of the clearance and replacement of the overhead lines, for the re-tensioning of the overhead line," according to the CFR statement. Another area affected by the recent bad weather is the Lainici - Pietrele Albe railway section, from Targu Jiu to Pietrosani, where workers on Thursday night cleared the railways of the felled trees. Railway traffic reopened using diesel locomotives on the affected area. "The National Railway Company CFR SA wants to assure passengers that the railway teams of Timisoara and Craiova regions will continue to use all their intervention staff in the areas affected by the violent storms, so that railway traffic may resume under safe circumstances." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Tilica, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: I want to remain President of Romania, not European Council Sibiu, June 29 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Saturday, that he wishes to remain President of Romania and not become President of the European Council. "I am the President of Romania and I want to remain President of Romania, not of the European Council. (...) There are (...)

PM Dancila, asked if she resigns Gov't if not elected in Congress: Excluded, that means blackmailing colleagues Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, ad-interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), stated, on Friday evening, that it is excluded for her to resign as head of the Government if she is not elected in the Social Democrats&#39; Congress on Saturday as chair of (...)

Social-democrats to elect their president, executive president, secretary general at Saturday's extraordinary Congress The social-democrats will meet on Saturday at an extraordinary congress at 11:00 hrs at the Palace Hall in Bucharest to elect their president, the executive president and the party&#39;s secretary general. The PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) on Friday validated the candidacies for (...)

At Romanian-Hungarian meeting, Romanian side presents indisputable evidence Valea Uzului cemetery is multinational burial site The Ministry of National Defense states that indisputable archival evidence on the multinational character of the Valea Uzului heroes&#39; cemetery was presented at the working meeting of the Romanian and Hungarian experts, but that the Romanian side has found with regret that the (...)

Groupe Renault Romania Inaugurates New HQ in Bucharest Groupe Renault Romania on Friday inaugurated its new headquarters in Bucharest that will host 3,200 employees. The Renault Bucharest Connected building was developed by Globalworth.

SNIPPETS Romania&#39;s record for abortions in hospitals accounted in new report. Also today - SocDems propose new interim European Commissioner, prepare for party congress A new report shows the record of Romanian hospitals when it comes to abortions by request. Also in the news on Friday, Romania&#39;s governing Social Democrats propose new interim European Commissioner and prepare for a leadership vote this (...)

Iohannis: We must develop transport infrastructure at sustained pace President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the Technical Center of the Dacia-Renault group at Titu (southern Dambovita County) that the transport infrastructure needs to be developed at a sustained pace. "It is not enough just for the private initiative to work with the engines revved up, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |