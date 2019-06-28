European Under-21 Championship: Romania 2-4 Germany



Romania lost to defending champions Germany 2-4 (2-1) in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 football championship in Italy and San Marino on the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna on Thursday. Scoring for the winners were Nadi Amiri (21’, 90’+ 4’) and Luca Waldschmidt (51’ - penalty, 90’), while George Puscas scored the goals for Romania (26’ - penalty, 44’). The effort made by the Romanian players on a stiflingly hot day and the extra rest day of Germany became visible toward the end of the game, when some mistakes cost Romania the victory. Romania had a remarkable first half, leading Germany 2-1 at half-time, and the score could be even higher for the side. Romania lost a match, but they qualified for the Summer Olympic Games after 56 years, with a team for the future that made history after advancing to the semi-finals where they played toe-to-toe with the defending champions. In the Sunday final at Udine, Germany will meet Spain who defeated France in the semifinals 4-1. Germany 4-2 (1-2) Romania Scorers: Nadiem Amiri (21’, 90’+4’), Luca Waldschmidt (51’ - penalty, 90’) and George Puscas (26’ - penalty, 44’). Stadium Renato Dall’Ara - Bologna: 16,200 spectators European Under-21 football championship - semi-finals The line-ups: Germany: 1. Alexander Nuebel - 3. Lukas Klostermann, 4. Jonathan Tah (captain), 5. Timo Baumgartl, 14. Maximilian Mittelstaedt - 6. Maximilian Eggestein (21. Arne Maier, 89’) - 19. Florian Neuhaus (9. Lukas Nmecha, 79’), 8. Mahmoud Dahoud (20. Robin Koch, 90’+3’), 7. Levin Oeztunali - 10. Luca Waldschmidt, 18. Nadir Amiri. Selector: Stefan Kuntz. Unused substitutes: 12. Florian Mueller, 23. Markus Schubert - 11. Marco Richter, 13. Johannes Eggestein, 15. Waldemar Anton, 16. Suat Serdar, 17. Felix Uduokhai, 22. Eduard Loewen. Romania: 1. Ionut Andrei Radu (captain) - 6. Cristian Manea, 5. Ionut Nedelcearu, 4. Alexandru Pascanu, 3. Florin Bogdan Stefan - 21. Tudor Baluta, 17. Alexandru Cicaldau (20. Andrei Ciobanu, 69’) - 8. Dennis Man, 10. Ianis Hagi, 19. Andrei Ivan (7. Florinel Coman, 55’) - 9. George Puscas (11. Adrian Petre, 87’). Selector: Matei Mirel Radoi. Unused substitutes: 12. Catalin Cabuz, 23. Andrei Daniel Vlad - 2. Radu Boboc, 13. Ricardo Grigore, 14. Vlad Dragomir, 15. Virgil Ghita, 16. Dragos Nedelcu, 18. Adrian Rus, 22. Darius Olaru. Referee: Orel Grinfeld; assistant referees: Roy Hassan, Idan Yarkoni (all from Israel); the fourth official: Andris Treimanis (Latvia); video referee: Marco Guida, video assistant referee: Michael Fabri (both from Italy) UEFA Delegate: Myrsini Psarropoulou (Greece), UEFA referee observer: Roberto Rosetti (Italy) Yellow cards: Baumgartl (26’), Ivan (35’), Tah (47’), Hagi (51’), Pascanu (88’), Baluta (90’+3’). Red card: Pascanu (90’+2’). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) European Under-21 Championship: Romania 2-4 Germany.Romania lost to defending champions Germany 2-4 (2-1) in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 football championship in Italy and San Marino on the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna on Thursday. Scoring for the winners were Nadi Amiri (21’, 90’+ 4’) and Luca Waldschmidt (51’ - penalty, 90’), while George Puscas scored the goals for Romania (26’ - penalty, 44’). The effort made by the Romanian players on a stiflingly hot day and the extra rest day of Germany became visible toward the end of the game, when some mistakes cost Romania the victory. Romania had a remarkable first half, leading Germany 2-1 at half-time, and the score could be even higher for the side. Romania lost a match, but they qualified for the Summer Olympic Games after 56 years, with a team for the future that made history after advancing to the semi-finals where they played toe-to-toe with the defending champions. In the Sunday final at Udine, Germany will meet Spain who defeated France in the semifinals 4-1. Germany 4-2 (1-2) Romania Scorers: Nadiem Amiri (21’, 90’+4’), Luca Waldschmidt (51’ - penalty, 90’) and George Puscas (26’ - penalty, 44’). Stadium Renato Dall’Ara - Bologna: 16,200 spectators European Under-21 football championship - semi-finals The line-ups: Germany: 1. Alexander Nuebel - 3. Lukas Klostermann, 4. Jonathan Tah (captain), 5. Timo Baumgartl, 14. Maximilian Mittelstaedt - 6. Maximilian Eggestein (21. Arne Maier, 89’) - 19. Florian Neuhaus (9. Lukas Nmecha, 79’), 8. Mahmoud Dahoud (20. Robin Koch, 90’+3’), 7. Levin Oeztunali - 10. Luca Waldschmidt, 18. Nadir Amiri. Selector: Stefan Kuntz. Unused substitutes: 12. Florian Mueller, 23. Markus Schubert - 11. Marco Richter, 13. Johannes Eggestein, 15. Waldemar Anton, 16. Suat Serdar, 17. Felix Uduokhai, 22. Eduard Loewen. Romania: 1. Ionut Andrei Radu (captain) - 6. Cristian Manea, 5. Ionut Nedelcearu, 4. Alexandru Pascanu, 3. Florin Bogdan Stefan - 21. Tudor Baluta, 17. Alexandru Cicaldau (20. Andrei Ciobanu, 69’) - 8. Dennis Man, 10. Ianis Hagi, 19. Andrei Ivan (7. Florinel Coman, 55’) - 9. George Puscas (11. Adrian Petre, 87’). Selector: Matei Mirel Radoi. Unused substitutes: 12. Catalin Cabuz, 23. Andrei Daniel Vlad - 2. Radu Boboc, 13. Ricardo Grigore, 14. Vlad Dragomir, 15. Virgil Ghita, 16. Dragos Nedelcu, 18. Adrian Rus, 22. Darius Olaru. Referee: Orel Grinfeld; assistant referees: Roy Hassan, Idan Yarkoni (all from Israel); the fourth official: Andris Treimanis (Latvia); video referee: Marco Guida, video assistant referee: Michael Fabri (both from Italy) UEFA Delegate: Myrsini Psarropoulou (Greece), UEFA referee observer: Roberto Rosetti (Italy) Yellow cards: Baumgartl (26’), Ivan (35’), Tah (47’), Hagi (51’), Pascanu (88’), Baluta (90’+3’). Red card: Pascanu (90’+2’). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: I want to remain President of Romania, not European Council Sibiu, June 29 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Saturday, that he wishes to remain President of Romania and not become President of the European Council. "I am the President of Romania and I want to remain President of Romania, not of the European Council. (...) There are (...)



PM Dancila, asked if she resigns Gov't if not elected in Congress: Excluded, that means blackmailing colleagues Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, ad-interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), stated, on Friday evening, that it is excluded for her to resign as head of the Government if she is not elected in the Social Democrats' Congress on Saturday as chair of (...)



Social-democrats to elect their president, executive president, secretary general at Saturday's extraordinary Congress The social-democrats will meet on Saturday at an extraordinary congress at 11:00 hrs at the Palace Hall in Bucharest to elect their president, the executive president and the party's secretary general. The PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) on Friday validated the candidacies for (...)



At Romanian-Hungarian meeting, Romanian side presents indisputable evidence Valea Uzului cemetery is multinational burial site The Ministry of National Defense states that indisputable archival evidence on the multinational character of the Valea Uzului heroes' cemetery was presented at the working meeting of the Romanian and Hungarian experts, but that the Romanian side has found with regret that the (...)



Groupe Renault Romania Inaugurates New HQ in Bucharest Groupe Renault Romania on Friday inaugurated its new headquarters in Bucharest that will host 3,200 employees. The Renault Bucharest Connected building was developed by Globalworth.



SNIPPETS Romania's record for abortions in hospitals accounted in new report. Also today - SocDems propose new interim European Commissioner, prepare for party congress A new report shows the record of Romanian hospitals when it comes to abortions by request. Also in the news on Friday, Romania's governing Social Democrats propose new interim European Commissioner and prepare for a leadership vote this (...)



Iohannis: We must develop transport infrastructure at sustained pace President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the Technical Center of the Dacia-Renault group at Titu (southern Dambovita County) that the transport infrastructure needs to be developed at a sustained pace. "It is not enough just for the private initiative to work with the engines revved up, (...)

