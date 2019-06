Antitrust Watchdog Clears Grivalia Properties REIC Takeover By Eurobank Ergasias SA



Romania's Competition Council on Friday said it approved the acquisition of Grivalia Properties REIC by Eurobank Ergasias SA because it brings no prejudice to the antitrust laws on the Romanian market and it poses no obstacles. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]