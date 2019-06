Groupe Renault Romania Inaugurates New HQ in Bucharest



Groupe Renault Romania on Friday inaugurated its new headquarters in Bucharest that will host 3,200 employees. The Renault Bucharest Connected building was developed by Globalworth.