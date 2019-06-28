Social-democrats to elect their president, executive president, secretary general at Saturday’s extraordinary Congress



The social-democrats will meet on Saturday at an extraordinary congress at 11:00 hrs at the Palace Hall in Bucharest to elect their president, the executive president and the party's secretary general. The PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) on Friday validated the candidacies for the party's leadership, set the unfolding of the congress and changes to the status, said PSD acting president Viorica Dancila at the end of CExN meeting. Dancila said that four people run for PSD chairmanship and all four candidates were validated by the National Executive Committee, as follows: Viorica Dancila, Ecaterina Andronescu, Serban Nicolae and Liviu Plesoianu. Daniel Suciu, Daniel Florea and Sorin Bota remained in the race for executive president, while Mihai Fifor, Codrin Stefanescu, Gabriel Petrea, Rodica Nassar and Felix Stroe stayed in the competition for secretary general. According to Viorica Dancila, at the congress there will be elections in one round.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)