Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, ad-interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), stated, on Friday evening, that it is excluded for her to resign as head of the Government if she is not elected in the Social Democrats' Congress on Saturday as chair of the political formation, adding that such an approach would mean blackmailing her party colleagues. "Excluded, it would mean blackmailing my colleagues by taking up such a stance," the Prime Minister said, asked at private broadcaster Antena 3 when asked if she will resign the Gov't top position if she is not elected PSD chair in the party's congress on Saturday. Dancila also emphasized that nobody should gamble the governing position and that all Social Democrats must support those who will win in the congress the competition for the party's leadership positions. The Social Democrats are meeting on Saturday in an extraordinary congress to elect a new chair, a new executive chair and a secretary general for the party. The National Executive Committee of the PSD validated on Friday the candidacies for the leadership positions of the party, established the agenda of the congress and the statute modifications. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)