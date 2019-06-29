PSD Congress/ Dancila: Regardless of what some want us to believe we are not second-rate country



Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, stated, on Saturday at the PSD congress, that Romania is "not a second-rate country" nor is it "powerless" country. Dancila, who is running to be chair of the PSD, pleaded, in her speech, for a "social Europe" in which Romania matters. "Let us not be afraid of change! Let us not avoid difficult discussions on the topics of the day, from climate change to the accelerated technological advancements. Romania must be ready, even a step ahead in order to develop correctly. We want a Romania that matters in a social Europe. Regardless of what some want us to believe we are not a second-rate country, nor a powerless one in the relation with our European partners. We have proven that we know the position we wish to have in Europe. Now, we must prove that we know what Europe we desire. A social, open and fair one for all its citizens," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)