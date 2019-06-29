PSD Congress/ Tariceanu, to PSD delegates: I call upon you to bring to Cotroceni true President



Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - The chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, has launched, on Saturday, at the extraordinary congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), a plea for the designation of a joint candidate for the Presidency of Romania. He stated, from the congress rostrum, that Romania needs a powerful President in the context of the "complicated times in the world". "I call upon you to bring to Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] a true President, a President of all Romanians, not of gangs grouped behind him, a President that is sensitive to the needs of the many, of those who are not in fate's favors (...) We must not allow ourselves a President whose purpose is his own re-election, and in the name of this desideratum he sacrifices everything: moral values, independence of justice, the liberties and rights of Romanians. It's time for a President to unite us, not divide us," Tariceanu stated. He also spoke about an action plan "to focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure", but also on modernizing administration and on decentralization. "This plan must have concrete projects, terms and responsibilities. Who can't meet them should step aside! We must expand dialogue and collaboration with social partners. We must forget passing laws and regulations that are not profoundly and consistently discussed with them. We must correct the negative effects of Government Ordinance 114. I would like very much to nail the Fiscal Code, so that companies, people can build business plans for the long term. I want us to be those who truly modernize Romanian administration. We must not let this year end without very well thought out plans to digitize the central administration. Time passes by too quickly to be lost by Romanians at queues. I want us to be brave and move forwards with decentralization, because the Sun must not rise only from Bucharest. It can rise from Focsani, from Vaslui, from Bistrita, from Slatina, from everywhere in the country," The ALDE leader added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

KEY STORIES TODAY Leadership set for governing Social Democrats in Romania, still sought for EU bodies Romania's leading Social Democrats have a new leadership. The country has ended its presidency of the EU Council. President Iohannis made himself heard in EU affairs as Europeans struggle to establish new leadership of EU bodies. In Bucharest, artists stage protests. The key stories of (...)



Iohannis: I'm with artists protesting drastic cuts of culture institutions' budgets countrywide President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday said he is with the artists protesting the "drastic cuts of the culture institutions' budgets", adding that this field reached "last" of the fields. "Instead of enjoying this priceless resource, we are called to defend the (...)



Actor Razvan Vasilescu gets Prize for entire activity at Transilvania International Film Festival Actor Razvan Vasilescu on Saturday night was awarded the Prize for entire activity at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), in the beginning of the screening of "California Dreamin (Nesfarsit)", in the Piata Mare (Main Square) of central Sibiului, an event attended by (...)



Iohannis: Iasi pogrom, Holocaust's chapter tragic episode, risk of hatred, anti-Semitism manifestations mustn't be ignored The risk of hatred, anti-Semitism, racism, nationalism and extremism manifestations must not be ignore, on Sunday says president Klaus Iohannis in a message on the 78th commemoration of the Pogrom in Iasi, adding that the actions of destroying some Jewish cemeteries verifies this peril exists. (...)



Romanian PM Dancila becomes her Social Democratic Party's president officially Romania's prime minister Viorica Dancila was officially voted president of her Social Democratic Party (PSD) in an extraordinary congress on Saturday. Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici was named executive president and MP Mihai Fifor was chosen secretary (...)



PSD Congress/ Dancila, to Social Democrats: Today you voted me to be first woman chair of PSD Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila thanked, on Saturday, all the delegates at the extraordinary congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), stating that through their vote she became the first woman chair in the history of the party. The new Social Democrat leader (...)



PSD Congress/Viorica Dancila - PSD chair;Eugen Teodorovici - executive chair;Mihai Fifor - secretary general (official) Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was elected, on Saturday, chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Eugen Teodorovici was elected executive chair and Mihai Fifor was elected secretary general. Viorica Dancila garnered 2828 votes, Liviu Plesoianu - 715 votes, (...)

