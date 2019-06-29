Klaus Iohannis: I am president of Romania, I want to stay President of Romania, not of the European Council



Romania's President Klaus Iohannis gave a clear signal on Saturday that he would run for a new term in office, rejecting speculation that he might be seeking the position of European Council president. He stated so in a speech held at a ceremony in which he received a medal from the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania.