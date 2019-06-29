 
June 29, 2019

​Romanian presidency of the EU Council concludes: what have Romanians gotten out of it?
Romanian PM Viorica Dancila and her ministers, who have run the Council of the European Council, have boasted with the "successful presidency" Romania has held for the past six months. President Iohannis, who opposes Dancila, also claimed "success" for the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. But what did the average Romanian receive, did he taste this success?

