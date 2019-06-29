Iohannis: We have had majority that worked against Romanians



Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Saturday, that in Romania there was a parliamentary majority that "worked against Romanians" and that had as an objective "the subjugation of the judiciary to the interests of some persons". "We have had a governmental and parliamentary majority that had as a main objective the subjugation of the judiciary to the interests of one person. We have had a majority that denied the basic principle of a democracy, the principle which states that those governing must work together and for those governed. We have had a majority that worked against Romanians, against those governed, in order to ensure political benefits," Klaus Iohannis stated, in the ceremony that awarded him the Honor Medal of the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania. He also spoke of the results of the elections on May 26, mentioning that the vote at the referendum on justice matters was so clear that no politician dares to come out publicly with an opinion to the contrary. "We had on May 26 European Parliament elections. On that occasion, I decided to call a referendum, to offer Romanians the opportunity to express their opinion regarding these demarches against justice and to express their opinion on the government. The result was extremely clear. The elections were lost by the governing party and were won by the National Liberal Party, and the referendum received a vote so clear that today no politician in Romania dares to come out publicly with an opinion to the contrary. Over 6.5 million Romanians said "Yes" to both questions asked on the occasion of the referendum. And thus, overnight, the political perception in Romania changed. But only the perception changed, not the political composition in Romania," said the President. He added that it is important that Romanians understand they must participate in elections. "It is just the first step that we made, the European Parliament elections. The presidential elections will follow, local elections will follow in the spring of next year, and parliamentary elections in the autumn of next year, or, who knows, maybe even faster. And Romanians must understand that it is extremely important to participate in all elections, in order to fix what was broken, in order to restore Romania's dignity," Iohannis stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

