PSD Congress/Viorica Dancila - PSD chair;Eugen Teodorovici - executive chair;Mihai Fifor - secretary general (official)



Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was elected, on Saturday, chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Eugen Teodorovici was elected executive chair and Mihai Fifor was elected secretary general. Viorica Dancila garnered 2828 votes, Liviu Plesoianu - 715 votes, Serban Nicolae 375 votes and Ecaterina Andronescu - 50 votes. 22 votes were annulled. Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici was elected PSD executive chair, gaining 2463 votes. His competitors received: Daniel Suciu - 1358 votes, Daniel Florea - 129 votes, and Marius Bota, who had withdrawn - 19 votes. 21 votes were annulled. Mihai Fifor was elected secretary general of the PSD, with 2366 votes. Gabriel Petrea gained 717 votes, Felix Stroe - 189, Codrin Stefanescu - 466, Rodica Nassar - 77 votes. 175 votes were annulled. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu; editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) PSD Congress/Viorica Dancila - PSD chair;Eugen Teodorovici - executive chair;Mihai Fifor - secretary general (official).Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was elected, on Saturday, chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Eugen Teodorovici was elected executive chair and Mihai Fifor was elected secretary general. Viorica Dancila garnered 2828 votes, Liviu Plesoianu - 715 votes, Serban Nicolae 375 votes and Ecaterina Andronescu - 50 votes. 22 votes were annulled. Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici was elected PSD executive chair, gaining 2463 votes. His competitors received: Daniel Suciu - 1358 votes, Daniel Florea - 129 votes, and Marius Bota, who had withdrawn - 19 votes. 21 votes were annulled. Mihai Fifor was elected secretary general of the PSD, with 2366 votes. Gabriel Petrea gained 717 votes, Felix Stroe - 189, Codrin Stefanescu - 466, Rodica Nassar - 77 votes. 175 votes were annulled. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu; editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]