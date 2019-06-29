PSD Congress/ Dancila, to Social Democrats: Today you voted me to be first woman chair of PSD



Bucharest, June 29 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila thanked, on Saturday, all the delegates at the extraordinary congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), stating that through their vote she became the first woman chair in the history of the party. The new Social Democrat leader showed that the results of the internal elections brings her both honor and responsibilites. She manifested her conviction that she will take PSD "to victory". "I want to thank you for the vote today! Your vote brings me honor, but also responsibilities. (...) Today you have voted me to be the first woman chair of PSD. I understand the responsibility and that your vote is closely tied to the hope, the wishes, the involvement of everyone towards the return of the PSD to the first pick in Romanians' options. I am convinced that we will succeed, I am convinced that together we will bring our praty to victory, I am convinced that together we will make the best decisions both for the members of our party, as well as for Romanians, because PSD I believe is the most Romanian party in Romania, the party that always placed Romanians and Romania's fate first," Viorica Dancila stated. The PSD chair asked the delegates at the congress to have faith, because now they "have in the party's leadership a friend and a person who wants to be part of the results in every county". "I know it's not an easy road, I know it will be complicated, I know that just now the fight is starting, but I know that a lot of people are with us, there is you who love this party, there are millions of Romanians who believe in us, there are many people whose hopes are tied to PSD," Dancila added. AGERPERS (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

