Romanian PM Dancila becomes her Social Democratic Party's president officially



Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila was officially voted president of her Social Democratic Party (PSD) in an extraordinary congress on Saturday. Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici was named executive president and MP Mihai Fifor was chosen secretary general. Romanian PM Dancila becomes her Social Democratic Party's president officially.Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila was officially voted president of her Social Democratic Party (PSD) in an extraordinary congress on Saturday. Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici was named executive president and MP Mihai Fifor was chosen secretary general. [Read the article in HotNews]