The risk of hatred, anti-Semitism, racism, nationalism and extremism manifestations must not be ignore, on Sunday says president Klaus Iohannis in a message on the 78th commemoration of the Pogrom in Iasi, adding that the actions of destroying some Jewish cemeteries verifies this peril exists. Iohannis stresses that the Iasi Pogrom was "a tragic, dark episode from a painful, overwhelming history chapter in our past, the Holocaust". The president adds that currently exists the freedom of speech of what the Holocaust meant and of "the "European Jews' interminable tragedy". Klaus Iohannis goes on saying that "Romania is changing and the young generations offer the proof that they acknowledge the need to confess the painful truth about their own history", adding that he will further be an advocate of the project of a National Museum of the Jews History and Holocaust, in Bucharest and emphasies that the risk of hatred manifestations to make their way through the society must not be ignored. Last but not least, Klaus Iohannis says that tolerance, respect and solidarity are paramount elements for the Romanian contemporary society.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)