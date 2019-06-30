Actor Razvan Vasilescu gets Prize for entire activity at Transilvania International Film Festival



Actor Razvan Vasilescu on Saturday night was awarded the Prize for entire activity at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), in the beginning of the screening of "California Dreamin (Nesfarsit)", in the Piata Mare (Main Square) of central Sibiului, an event attended by rd 1,500 movie-goers. "I'd like to thank from the bottom of my heart to the film directors who took me in their movies, for their infinite patience and the outstanding comprehension they showed me, because I have explained to them that when being a student with the IATC, that was the name of the Theatre and Cinema Art Institute back then, and that was a very good institute, the film acting was not a teaching discipline. A little theatre was taught, which was a bit different from what it is taught today," Razvan Vasilescu said at grabbing his Prize. Vasilescu said he liked "California Dreamin", screened as a tribute to the late director Cristian Nemescu, very much.AGERPRES(RO - Isabela Paulescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)