 
Romaniapress.com

June 30, 2019

Actor Razvan Vasilescu gets Prize for entire activity at Transilvania International Film Festival
Jun 30, 2019

Actor Razvan Vasilescu gets Prize for entire activity at Transilvania International Film Festival.
Actor Razvan Vasilescu on Saturday night was awarded the Prize for entire activity at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), in the beginning of the screening of "California Dreamin (Nesfarsit)", in the Piata Mare (Main Square) of central Sibiului, an event attended by rd 1,500 movie-goers. "I’d like to thank from the bottom of my heart to the film directors who took me in their movies, for their infinite patience and the outstanding comprehension they showed me, because I have explained to them that when being a student with the IATC, that was the name of the Theatre and Cinema Art Institute back then, and that was a very good institute, the film acting was not a teaching discipline. A little theatre was taught, which was a bit different from what it is taught today," Razvan Vasilescu said at grabbing his Prize. Vasilescu said he liked "California Dreamin", screened as a tribute to the late director Cristian Nemescu, very much.AGERPRES(RO - Isabela Paulescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Consumer Loan Reference Index Grows To 2.63%, From 2.36% In Early May 2019 The new reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), which is regulated by government emergency decree no. 19/2019, has reached 2.63%, higher than 2.36% set at the beginning of May, central bank data showed Monday.

Romania's Halep advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Monday for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Halep (aged 27), WTA&#39;s 7th, managed to win after one hour and 41 minutes. (...)

ALDE's Tariceanu: By Wednesday, at the latest, PSD-ALDE to bring proposals for revising Constitution The PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party-Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) ruling coalition is going to come up with a series of proposals for revising the Constitution in the next interval, in response to the result of the vote given by the people at the [May 26 - editor&#39;s note] (...)

West Gate Extends Lease Contracts For Carestream Dental And Carestream Health Genesis Property, a company held by businessman Liviu Tudor, has signed lease extension contracts with global company Carestream Dental for five more years and with Canadian firm Carestream Health for one more year. The offices of the two companies occupy 2,600 square meters within the office (...)

Italy's CHL Acquires Poland's Airtime And Romania's Prime Exchange Technologies Italian telecommunications group CHL, also present in Romania through the company Prime Exchange Technologies, has acquired Polish telecommunication company Airtime and expects revenue of over EUR100 million in 2019 through the two (...)

UPDATE / PSD's Dancila: Mugur Isarescu - PSD's proposal for BNR governor office Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that the party endorses Mugur Isarescu&#39;s candidacy for the governor office of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "The governor is certainly important, too, but also the manner in which work has (...)

SNIPPETS Communications ordinance sought to prevent budget deficit / Govt coalition seeks presidential candidate / Threats with protests in Health sector The Communications Ministry in Bucharest argues that an ordinance aimed at allowing a 5G frequencies tender to take place is needed to prevent a budget deficit. Meanwhile, the governing coalition and a third party are discussing a possible common candidate for Presidency. And trade union (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |