Iohannis: I’m with artists protesting drastic cuts of culture institutions’ budgets countrywide



President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday said he is with the artists protesting the "drastic cuts of the culture institutions’ budgets", adding that this field reached "last" of the fields. "Instead of enjoying this priceless resource, we are called to defend the Romanian culture from bankruptcy. The disaster in culture was induced by this incompetent gov’t through the national disgrace budget, built on false figures," Iohannis wrote on his Facebook page. "The artists and the culture bodies need our solidarity. They serve and represent our cultural heritage," the president added. The Culture and National Identity minister Daniel Breaz said he will send the ministry’s watchdog to the Bucharest National Theatre and added he asked the TNB manager to spend the money responsibly and think five times when signing a contract, if "the public money really deserve to be spent". The TNB manager, actor Ion Caramitru on Friday said unhappy with the fact that the theatre’s budget was approved late, having the "Goods and services" chapter slashed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) Iohannis: I’m with artists protesting drastic cuts of culture institutions’ budgets countrywide.President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday said he is with the artists protesting the "drastic cuts of the culture institutions’ budgets", adding that this field reached "last" of the fields. "Instead of enjoying this priceless resource, we are called to defend the Romanian culture from bankruptcy. The disaster in culture was induced by this incompetent gov’t through the national disgrace budget, built on false figures," Iohannis wrote on his Facebook page. "The artists and the culture bodies need our solidarity. They serve and represent our cultural heritage," the president added. The Culture and National Identity minister Daniel Breaz said he will send the ministry’s watchdog to the Bucharest National Theatre and added he asked the TNB manager to spend the money responsibly and think five times when signing a contract, if "the public money really deserve to be spent". The TNB manager, actor Ion Caramitru on Friday said unhappy with the fact that the theatre’s budget was approved late, having the "Goods and services" chapter slashed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]