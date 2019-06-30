KEY STORIES TODAY Leadership set for governing Social Democrats in Romania, still sought for EU bodies



Romania’s leading Social Democrats have a new leadership. The country has ended its presidency of the EU Council. President Iohannis made himself heard in EU affairs as Europeans struggle to establish new leadership of EU bodies. In Bucharest, artists stage protests. The key stories of the weekend. KEY STORIES TODAY Leadership set for governing Social Democrats in Romania, still sought for EU bodies.Romania’s leading Social Democrats have a new leadership. The country has ended its presidency of the EU Council. President Iohannis made himself heard in EU affairs as Europeans struggle to establish new leadership of EU bodies. In Bucharest, artists stage protests. The key stories of the weekend. [Read the article in HotNews]