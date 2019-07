Tea and Herbal Remedy Producer Fares Orastie Revenue Up 12% To RON72.7M in 2018



Romanian-held Laboratoarele Fares Bio Vital posted 72.7 million lei (EUR15.6 milion) revenue in 2018, up more than 12% over 2017, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data.