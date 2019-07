Private Maternity Hospital Euromaterna Constanta Revenue up 15% to RON30M in 2018



Private obstetrics and gynecology hospital Euromaterna Constanta posted 30 million lei (EUR6.3 million) revenue in 2018, an increase of 15% on 2017, Finance Ministry data and ZF calculations show.