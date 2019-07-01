Romania Unemployment Rate Inches Down to 3.9% in May
Jul 1, 2019
Romania Unemployment Rate Inches Down to 3.9% in May.
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched down to 3.9% in May from 4% in April, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Opposition tables constitution revision draftThe parliamentary opposition parties on Monday lodged a constitution revision draft that transposes the outcome of a May 26 referendum on justice matters and fully complies with the National Pact on Romania's European Path initiated by President Klaus Iohannis, according to National (...)
Romania's Halep advances to 2nd round at WimbledonRomanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Monday for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 6-4, 7-5.
Halep (aged 27), WTA's 7th, managed to win after one hour and 41 minutes. (...)