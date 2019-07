Bucharest Stock Exchange Sees Best First Half Since 2007



The Bucharest Stock Exchange, still regarded as a frontier market by the financial rating agencies, has seen the best first half this year since the 2007, as its main index, BET, which tracks the price of the most traded stocks, gained 19%, data aggregated by ZF (...) Bucharest Stock Exchange Sees Best First Half Since 2007.The Bucharest Stock Exchange, still regarded as a frontier market by the financial rating agencies, has seen the best first half this year since the 2007, as its main index, BET, which tracks the price of the most traded stocks, gained 19%, data aggregated by ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]