July 1, 2019

Tariceanu on presidential elections: Ponta and I have assessed options, we believe best solution, single candidate
Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that the best solution for the presidential elections is a single candidate from PSD - ALDE - PRO Romania (the Social Democratic party, major at rule, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.), a proposal announced by Victor Ponta (the Pro Romania leader). "With Mr Ponta we have assessed the options available to us for the presidential elections. I confirm what he has said in this respect. Yes, I think the best solution indeed is to have a single candidate," said Tariceanu. He added that a decision in this regard would be made "as soon as possible". "As I have told you before, after the elections for the European Parliament, we will make a decision. Normally, time is pressing us, and this decision will have to be made as soon as possible in the next period," Tariceanu told Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

