Romania Forex Reserves Fall to EUR32.569B in June



Romania's foreign exchange reserves fell to EUR32.569 billion at the end of June, from EUR32.84 billion at the end of May, central bank data showed Monday. Romania Forex Reserves Fall to EUR32.569B in June.Romania's foreign exchange reserves fell to EUR32.569 billion at the end of June, from EUR32.84 billion at the end of May, central bank data showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]