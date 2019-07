Ikea Opens Third Pick-Up Point For Collection Of Items Ordered Online; Readies Showroom



Swedish furniture and home décor retailer IKEA has opened a collection point in Constanta (south-eastern Romania), within TOM shopping center, where customers can pick up the products ordered online and where the retailer will soon be opening a showroom (...)