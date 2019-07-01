​Top Ford official in Romania hits at infrastructure flops affecting company



Ian Pearson, the manager of Ford Romania, has checked on works at an expressway connecting Southern Romania cities of Craiova and Pitesti, which is of major interest for the Craiova-based Ford subsidiary. He found that no progress has been made at the construction works site, which came to spotlight with an electoral stunt of the governing Social Democrats during the European elections campaign in May. ​Top Ford official in Romania hits at infrastructure flops affecting company.Ian Pearson, the manager of Ford Romania, has checked on works at an expressway connecting Southern Romania cities of Craiova and Pitesti, which is of major interest for the Craiova-based Ford subsidiary. He found that no progress has been made at the construction works site, which came to spotlight with an electoral stunt of the governing Social Democrats during the European elections campaign in May. [Read the article in HotNews]