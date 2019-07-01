PSD’s Dancila: Mugur Isarescu - PSD’s proposal for BNR governor office



Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that the party endorses Mugur Isarescu's candidacy for the governor office of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Yes, we support Mugur Isarescu," Dancila stated at the Palace of Parliament, at the end of the governing coalition meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)