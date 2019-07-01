 
July 1, 2019

SNIPPETS Communications ordinance sought to prevent budget deficit / Govt coalition seeks presidential candidate / Threats with protests in Health sector
The Communications Ministry in Bucharest argues that an ordinance aimed at allowing a 5G frequencies tender to take place is needed to prevent a budget deficit. Meanwhile, the governing coalition and a third party are discussing a possible common candidate for Presidency. And trade union members in the Health sector threaten protests.

​KEY STORIES TODAY Budget deficit increases / Key investigation on August 2018 violence passed around The Finance ministry in Bucharest revealed a bigger deficit for first 5 months of the year than a year ago. A major investigation into violence during the August 10, 2018 anti-government protests has been passed from one investigative body to another. Changes are being done to how Romanians (...)

Romania's Antitrust Watchdog Unveils Fuel Price Monitoring System Romania’s Competition Council has launched Monday, July 1, an online platform through which consumers can compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania.

Opposition tables constitution revision draft The parliamentary opposition parties on Monday lodged a constitution revision draft that transposes the outcome of a May 26 referendum on justice matters and fully complies with the National Pact on Romania&#39;s European Path initiated by President Klaus Iohannis, according to National (...)

Senates adopts draft law to amend some normative acts on vote abroad in presidential elections The Senate plenary meeting adopted on Monday the draft law for amending some normative acts on the voting abroad in the presidential elections. The document was adopted by 75 votes "in favour" and nine abstentions. Article 8 of the law was amended so that "as of 1 April of the (...)

Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu to meet Simona Halep in second round of Wimbledon tournament Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Mihaela Buzarnescu will play against each other in the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after Buzarnescu defeated American Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-4, on Monday. Buzarnescu (31, WTA&#39;s 53) sealed her victory (...)

Consumer Loan Reference Index Grows To 2.63%, From 2.36% In Early May 2019 The new reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), which is regulated by government emergency decree no. 19/2019, has reached 2.63%, higher than 2.36% set at the beginning of May, central bank data showed Monday.

Romania's Halep advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Monday for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Halep (aged 27), WTA&#39;s 7th, managed to win after one hour and 41 minutes. (...)

 

