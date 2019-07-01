Romania’s Halep advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon



Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Monday for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Halep (aged 27), WTA's 7th, managed to win after one hour and 41 minutes. Halep secured a cheque worth 72,000 GBP and 70 WTA points, and in the second round she is to face off Mihaela Buzarnescu or American Jessica Pegula. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)