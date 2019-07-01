ALDE’s Tariceanu: By Wednesday, at the latest, PSD-ALDE to bring proposals for revising Constitution



The PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party-Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) ruling coalition is going to come up with a series of proposals for revising the Constitution in the next interval, in response to the result of the vote given by the people at the [May 26 - editor's note] referendum, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, the leader of ALDE, said after the meeting of the governing coalition. "The second topic we've discussed is related to the revision of the Constitution, as we are trying to give an "adequate" response to the result of the vote given by the people at the referendum. Today or by Wednesday, at the latest, the PSD-ALDE coalition will come up with a series of proposals to revise the Constitution. In what concerns the first question [of the referendum - editor's note], I already said there is no need to modify the Constitution, since a modification of the Criminal Code would be enough. However; we are going to discuss later on how the final version will look and we will see if we include this modification in the revision process or treat this matter separately," specified Tariceanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)