Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that the party endorses Mugur Isarescu's candidacy for the governor office of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "The governor is certainly important, too, but also the manner in which work has been carried out this time, depending on the share in Parliament of each political party. (...) We will have a very correct approach and this thing is reflected in the number of seats that each group has in Romania's Parliament. Yes, we support Mugur Isarescu. At the same time, the PSD will have the First Deputy Governor office and a position in the executive. Florin Georgescu and Leonardo Badea are PSD's proposals," Dancila stated at the Palace of Parliament, at the end of the governing coalition meeting. When asked about the state of play at the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), the Prime Minister said that discussions would be carried out. "We will discuss this thing, we will talk in the National Executive Committee meeting, I will ask the colleague's opinion," Dancila stated. In terms of the Constitution revision, Viorica Dancila showed that a legislative initiative of the PSD-ALDE (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) coalition will be submitted, which will firstly include the two questions of the referendum on 26 May. "These are important, because we've seen what is the citizens' will and we want to take into account the vote of 26 May. (...) Today, [the initiative] will be submitted, we have discussed about this thing. We also talked about the voting in the Diaspora, we have three versions, we hope they are also embraced by those who truly want the diaspora to vote," the PSD leader added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

​KEY STORIES TODAY Budget deficit increases / Key investigation on August 2018 violence passed around The Finance ministry in Bucharest revealed a bigger deficit for first 5 months of the year than a year ago. A major investigation into violence during the August 10, 2018 anti-government protests has been passed from one investigative body to another. Changes are being done to how Romanians (...)



Romania's Antitrust Watchdog Unveils Fuel Price Monitoring System Romania’s Competition Council has launched Monday, July 1, an online platform through which consumers can compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania.



Opposition tables constitution revision draft The parliamentary opposition parties on Monday lodged a constitution revision draft that transposes the outcome of a May 26 referendum on justice matters and fully complies with the National Pact on Romania's European Path initiated by President Klaus Iohannis, according to National (...)



Senates adopts draft law to amend some normative acts on vote abroad in presidential elections The Senate plenary meeting adopted on Monday the draft law for amending some normative acts on the voting abroad in the presidential elections. The document was adopted by 75 votes "in favour" and nine abstentions. Article 8 of the law was amended so that "as of 1 April of the (...)



Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu to meet Simona Halep in second round of Wimbledon tournament Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Mihaela Buzarnescu will play against each other in the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after Buzarnescu defeated American Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-4, on Monday. Buzarnescu (31, WTA's 53) sealed her victory (...)



Consumer Loan Reference Index Grows To 2.63%, From 2.36% In Early May 2019 The new reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), which is regulated by government emergency decree no. 19/2019, has reached 2.63%, higher than 2.36% set at the beginning of May, central bank data showed Monday.



Romania's Halep advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Monday for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament, the 3rd Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Halep (aged 27), WTA's 7th, managed to win after one hour and 41 minutes. (...)

