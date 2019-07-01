UPDATE / PSD’s Dancila: Mugur Isarescu - PSD’s proposal for BNR governor office
Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that the party endorses Mugur Isarescu’s candidacy for the governor office of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
"The governor is certainly important, too, but also the manner in which work has been carried out this time, depending on the share in Parliament of each political party. (...) We will have a very correct approach and this thing is reflected in the number of seats that each group has in Romania’s Parliament. Yes, we support Mugur Isarescu. At the same time, the PSD will have the First Deputy Governor office and a position in the executive. Florin Georgescu and Leonardo Badea are PSD’s proposals," Dancila stated at the Palace of Parliament, at the end of the governing coalition meeting.
When asked about the state of play at the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), the Prime Minister said that discussions would be carried out. "We will discuss this thing, we will talk in the National Executive Committee meeting, I will ask the colleague’s opinion," Dancila stated.
In terms of the Constitution revision, Viorica Dancila showed that a legislative initiative of the PSD-ALDE (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) coalition will be submitted, which will firstly include the two questions of the referendum on 26 May.
"These are important, because we’ve seen what is the citizens’ will and we want to take into account the vote of 26 May. (...) Today, [the initiative] will be submitted, we have discussed about this thing. We also talked about the voting in the Diaspora, we have three versions, we hope they are also embraced by those who truly want the diaspora to vote," the PSD leader added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
