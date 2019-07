Consumer Loan Reference Index Grows To 2.63%, From 2.36% In Early May 2019



The new reference index for consumer loans (IRCC), which is regulated by government emergency decree no. 19/2019, has reached 2.63%, higher than 2.36% set at the beginning of May, central bank data showed Monday.