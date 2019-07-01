West Gate Extends Lease Contracts For Carestream Dental And Carestream Health



Genesis Property, a company held by businessman Liviu Tudor, has signed lease extension contracts with global company Carestream Dental for five more years and with Canadian firm Carestream Health for one more year. The offices of the two companies occupy 2,600 square meters within the office (...)